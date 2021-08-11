Wauseon girls, boys golf earn top finishes

The Wauseon boys and girls golf teams each earned top two finishes at their home invitationals which took place Monday and Tuesday at Ironwood.

On Monday, the boys took second to Lincolnview who collectively shot a 331 team score. The Indians had a 347.

Wauseon’s girls were victorious on Tuesday. They posted a 369 team score, nine strokes ahead of runner-up Otsego.

The Indians’ Calaway Gerken had the tournament’s second best score as she shot a 79. Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder was medalist at 78.

Halle Frank finished fourth for Wauseon with an 86. Jordan King’s 99 and Ashley Fisher’s 105 finished the scoring.

Andy Scherer tied for medalist honors in the boys tournament with a 77. Blake Rachwal of Maumee Valley Country Day was the other medalist.

The Indians’ Jackson Gleckler tied for fifth (84), Mykale Schneider did the same at 16th (92), Zach Puehler tied for 20th (94), and Riley Morr was 31st (102).

The Pettisville boys took seventh as a team with a 444. Caden Bishop led them with a 99, Blayn Meck 101, Lily Wiemken 121 and Ty Nofziger 123.

Wauseon Boys Invitational

Team Scores

Lincolnview 331 (Grant Glossett 78, Landon Price 81, Evan Miller 85, Avery Slusher 87), Wauseon 347, Montpelier 356, Miller City 361, North Central 361, Toledo Christian 400, Pettisville 444.

Wauseon Girls Invitational

Team Scores

Wauseon 369 (Calaway Gerken 79, Halle Frank 86, Jordan King 99, Ashley Fisher 105), Otsego 378, Hicksville 383, Hilltop 398, Fairview 417, Napoleon 419, Lake 432, Woodmore 433, Rossford 456, Wayne Trace 465, Montpelier 467.

