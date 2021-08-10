Depth, experience are positives for Archbold girls tennis

Archbold girls tennis will have much depth this season to go along with four returning seniors as they look to have a memorable season in 2021.

“This season there are 15 athletes on the team, the most I have ever coached. This provides our team with some depth. There are many newcomers, but they are catching on very quickly,” said head coach Logan Wyse of his team.

Back for the Blue Streaks are seniors Mya Stuckey, Sophie Schramm (district qualifier), Katie Rose and Abby Short. Returning for her sophomore season is Aubri Delaney.

However, they will have to replace four-year letter winner Maggie Henry and three-year letter winner Adriana Thompson.

“We will rely very heavily on the returning players to help guide us this year,” Wyse said. “I think we will see multiple people rotate around on the varsity list from week to week. I look forward to this team working and learning together as the season moves on.”

Furthermore, Wyse is welcoming back a familiar face to help push the team in the right direction.

“Sara Lovejoy is the new assistant coach this year and she graduated from AHS in 2019 and was a three-year letterwinner,” he said.

Archbold hosts Bowling Green today, then visits Wauseon for a match on Thursday.

Katie Rose with a return shot for Archbold in a match with Wauseon last season. She is one of five returnees back for the Blue Streaks in 2021. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Katie-Rose-returns.jpg Katie Rose with a return shot for Archbold in a match with Wauseon last season. She is one of five returnees back for the Blue Streaks in 2021. File photo