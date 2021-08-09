Bulldogs open season with eighth place finish

BOWLING GREEN — Swanton took eighth with a 350 team score at the 19-team Central Catholic Irish Invitational on Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.

Anthony Wayne won the event with a 293.

For Swanton, Sam Betz had an 86 to lead the way. Mazin Rukieh finished with an 87, Garrett Swank 88, and Ryan O’Shea 89.

Also locally, Wauseon’s team shot a 392 to finish 16th. Pettisville finished with a 464.

Andy Scherer had an 80 and Jackson Gleckler 86 to lead the Indians. Sam Myers paced Pettisville with a 104.

Irish Invitational

Team Scores

Anthony Wayne 293, St. John’s 308, St. Francis 314, Findlay 321, Northview 328, Perrysburg 338, Southview 339, Swanton 350, Bowling Green 351, Norwalk 355, Fremont Ross 359, Clay 361, Whitmer 362, Central Catholic 369, Tiffin Columbian 376, Wauseon 392, Maumee 401, Springfield 402, Pettisville 464.

