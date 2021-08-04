Football season right around the corner

Evergreen head football coach Aaron Schmidt gives instructions to one of his defensive backs during the defensive portion of Tuesday’s practice.

Swanton tailback Nate Vance weaves his way through a hole as the Bulldogs get some work in on offense at practice Sunday morning.

Archbold’s Gavin Bailey takes on a blocker as he gets into position to make a potential tackle during a drill at Tuesday evening’s practice.

Members of the Wauseon defensive line work on their agility during a hoop drill at Monday’s practice as head coach Shawn Moore, center, looks on. The Indians finished 6-2 last year in a condensed season as a result of the pandemic.

The Delta offensive line gets into proper position as they work on extra point at practice Monday.

Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer makes an extra point at Monday’s practice. Kohlhofer served as the Panthers’ place-kicker a season ago.

Swanton quarterback Cole Mitchey scrambles for a nice gain at Sunday morning practice. Mitchey was a receiver for the Bulldogs a year ago.

The Wauseon defensive linemen fire off against the sled at practice Monday night.