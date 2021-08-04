Practice underway for area football teams

Josh Tresnan-Reighard cuts upfield as Delta practices a trap play during Monday’s practice. The Panthers finished 4-4 last year in the shortened season.

Evergreen’s Payton Boucher, left, in coverage at the Vikings’ practice Tuesday. Boucher will also serve as Evergreen’s starting quarterback in 2021.

The Archbold defensive linemen work on their form tackling at practice Tuesday evening. The Blue Streaks look to be one of the favorites for the NWOAL title again this season.

Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong, left, and Sam Smith work on their footwork in an individual drill for defensive backs during Monday night’s practice. Armstrong and Smith, both juniors, are key returnees for the Indians this season.