Wauseon girls golf poised for another strong season

Wauseon girls golf expects to be good this season as they return four of six players off last year’s team that went to state and placed 11th.

Returning for the Indians are seniors Halle Frank (50.55 nine-hole avg.) and Jordan King (52.14 avg.), as well as juniors Calaway Gerken (47.07) and Ashley Fisher (67.14).

“We are looking for a solid season, but our schedule became more difficult than last year,” said head coach Mike Marshall.

Having four of their top golfers back is the main strength for the Indians heading into the 2021 campaign. However, they will have to replace number one golfer Lexe McQuillin, who averaged a 42.55 for nine holes.

Also gone is number five golfer Ellie Oyer (56.52). Looking to help with that loss of production will be newcomers Jaylee Perez and Olivia Tansel.

Wauseon took first at the NWOAL Girls Golf Invitational in 2020. But, it did not count as a league title since there was not enough of the teams competing.

Bryan, Liberty Center, and Swanton did not have full teams last season.

The Indians begin their season on Friday at the Lady Locos Golf Invitational at Suburban Golf Course in Bryan.

Calaway Gerken of Wauseon watches a shot during a match last season. She returns for the Indians after averaging around a 47 for nine holes in 2020. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_Gerken-tees-at-4.jpg Calaway Gerken of Wauseon watches a shot during a match last season. She returns for the Indians after averaging around a 47 for nine holes in 2020. File photo