Holy Trinity 5K, fun run slated for September

The inaugural Holy Trinity Eagle 5K race is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 on the campus of Evergreen High School. Organizers of the event hope that it will take off and become an annual occurrence.

There will also be the Eaglet Fun Run for kids of all ages.

The 5K is set up as a cross country style race, similar to the course used when Evergreen hosts a varsity cross country meet. The fun run is a half mile around the track at the high school.

Races will be timed by Dave’s Running.

Those interested can register at runsignup.com by searching for Holy Trinity Eagle 5K in the Find a Race tab. The cost for the 5K is $25 and $10 for the fun run.

Those who sign up by Tuesday, Aug. 24 get a free T-shirt. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The fun run kicks off the day at 8 a.m., and the 5K is slated for 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds to benefit Holy Trinity Catholic School. If not wishing to run in the race but still want to support the school, donations can be made at runsignup.com.

For more information, contact Brenda Whitehead at 419-376-4451. If interested in becoming a sponsor for the event, contact Kate Johnson at 419-202-6493.