Bulldogs began football practice over the weekend

Kyler Stevens intercepts a pass during a drill at Swanton’s football practice Sunday morning. The Bulldogs’ season officially got underway with a midnight practice Saturday night.

Swanton third year coach Denton Saunders, center, gives instruction prior to a drill Sunday morning. Saunders is 3-16 after two seasons coaching the Bulldogs.

Swanton running back Kamon Molina follows lineman Aaron Thomas upfield for a nice gain during Sunday’s practice.

Swanton’s Cole Mitchey throws a pass during an individual drill at the Bulldogs’ practice Sunday morning. Mitchey is in line to be the starting quarterback for Swanton after serving as one of their primary threats in the passing game a season ago.