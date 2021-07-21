Panther boys nab title at 795 Cup

GENOA — Delta boys varsity soccer claimed the Division II title at the 795 Cup soccer invitational held Friday through Sunday at Genoa.

The Panthers finished 4-1 overall at the tournament. In the group rounds, they defeated Lake 4-2 but lost to Genoa 4-0.

Once out of the group round, Delta defeated Woodmore 5-0, Evergreen 3-2, and Van Buren 2-1 for the Division II title.

Evergreen went 3-2 for the tournament. In group play, the Vikings topped Van Buren 3-1 before a narrow 2-1 loss to Miller City.

They added a pair of 5-0 shutout wins over Defiance and Woodmore, with the loss to Delta in between.

On the girls side, Swanton posted a record of 2-2-1. In group play they fell 4-3 to Springfield and finished in a scoreless tie with the Anthony Wayne Blue team. The Bulldogs blanked Liberty Center 4-0 but were shut out by Woodmore, 3-0, in the Division III bracket.

Swanton closed their tournament with a 3-0 victory against rival Delta.

The Delta girls finished 2-3 overall. They won 3-0 versus Defiance but were handed a 2-0 defeat by Findlay in the group round.

In Division III, the Panthers opened with a 2-0 win over Northwood. They then fell to Kalida (1-0) and Swanton (3-0).