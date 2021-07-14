Wauseon swim team hosts championship

The Wauseon Wahoo Swim Team, part of the Wauseon Parks and Recreation Department, will host this year’s Championship Meet the weekend of July 17-18 at the Wauseon community pool.

The meet consists of swimmers age 4-18 from five area swim teams including Napoleon, Defiance, Bryan, Bowling Green, and Ottawa. The Wahoos are part of the GNOAC League, and were scheduled to host last year’s championship before the onset of the coronavirus.

Tents will be sent up in Dorothy B. Biddle Park and food vendors will be provided.