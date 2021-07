The Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet will be held this weekend, July 16-18, in Wauseon. This motorcycle event is at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Wauseon National Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet is a full weekend of motorcycle events and fun. There will be bike races, vendors, Memorial Run, field games, tech seminar, bike corral and more.

Admission is free to most activities, though there is a charge for races. Parking is $5.