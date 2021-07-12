Wauseon gets split in ACME district

MILLER CITY — Wauseon shut out host Miller City 5-0 in its opening game Friday but fell into the consolation bracket after an 8-7 loss to Tinora in a comeback effort by the Rams on Saturday in the District 2 ACME baseball district.

The games on Sunday were rained out and pushed to Monday. Results from the rest of Wauseon’s tournament run can be found in Thursday’s online edition of the Expositor.

During Saturday’s matchup with Tinora, the Indians held the lead for much of the way until a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Rams.

It began with a leadoff walk from Cole Commisso, who then stole second base. He was driven home on Teron Ward’s single to left and Ward made it to second when the ball skipped by the Indians’ left fielder.

Dalton Wolfrum then reached on an error by the Wauseon second baseman, scoring Ward to trim the deficit down to a run, 5-4. After a Logan Waldron strikeout of Ty Wiemken for the second out, Bryce Bailey hammered a ball off the foul pole in left field for a two-run home run that put the Rams in front 6-5.

The Indians, however, got that run back in the top of the sixth inning as they loaded the bases with nobody out. A Clay Stump ground out to first plated Keaton Hartsock to knot the score once again.

Tinora did not have too much to hang their heads about though as Commisso, who relieved Casen Wolfrum on the mound following Hartsock’s leadoff single, avoided further damage with a pop out and strikeout.

Commisso struck offensively as well in the bottom of the inning, reaching on a one-out single past the shortstop. He later stole second, moved to third on a ground out, and made it home on a wild pitch.

Ward would walk, get to second on a ball in the dirt, and score during Dalton Wolfrum’s at-bat in which he reached on an error, giving the Rams an 8-6 advantage.

Wauseon refused to quit in their half of the seventh.

Kaden Clymer’s base hit and a Mason Thomas walk put the first two men aboard. Then, back-to-back force outs at second scored Clymer but also put the Indians down to their last out. Tinora got out of the jam when new pitcher Eli Plassman drew a fly out to center off the bat of Tyson Rodriguez.

Sherman stymies Wildcats

There wasn’t as much drama in their first game Friday, when the Indians built an early lead and pitcher Will Sherman shut down Miller City offensively en route to the 5-0 win.

The first two batters reached for Wauseon as Jude Armstrong dropped in a bloop single and Tyson Rodriguez ripped a base hit. After both runners were able to work their way into scoring position, Clay Stump helped bring home Armstrong with a sacrifice fly and 1-0 lead for the Indians.

They increased that advantage to two when Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch.

“We got some runners on, and we had some not really hard-hit balls but we got some runs early. And Will’s just been fantastic the last three times he’s been on the mound for us. Felt comfortable, but not too comfortable,” said Wauseon coach Trent Thomas on the importance of getting out to a strong start.

Wauseon’s third run of the game in the third was a bit controversial.

Logan Waldron got the action started with a two-out double to left-center field. Kaden Clymer was next and appeared to pop up to first base for an easy out; however, the Wildcats’ first baseman let the ball slip out of his glove after bringing down the catch and it was ruled a drop. Waldron was able to score on the play to make it a 3-0 Wauseon advantage.

After some discussion between the two umpires, the play was upheld.

“All of the sudden I hear (first base coach) Levi (Krasula) yelling ‘no, stay on base.’ I was telling Waldron he’s got to score if he drops it. And, I don’t know that (it was the right call). Two different stories. He kind of catches it and as he’s coming down it comes out, it wasn’t really on the transition. We’ll take it. It was a cheap run, probably don’t deserve it, but we’ll take it,” stated coach Thomas after the game.

The Indians got the lead up to 5-0 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Stump drove home Rodriguez in the fourth and Clymer’s RBI single plated Reece Nation in the fifth.

That was all they would need behind Sherman’s gem of an outing. Sherman went seven innings, allowing zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts to three walks.

Among the highlights from his day was getting out of bases-loaded jams in the first and fifth innings.

“He did that the other day against Ayersville which was huge,” said Thomas on Sherman giving the Indians a complete game effort. “He pitched a 2-1 loss against Tinora the first time we played them. He’s just been really good. There was one earned out of that two against Tinora. Obviously he’s given up one earned run in the last three games. He’s pitched a total of 21 innings (in that stretch), so, really good.”

