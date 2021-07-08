Apply in July for Ohio’s controlled hunting opportunities

COLUMBUS — Hunters may apply beginning Thursday, July 1 for special controlled hunting opportunities available on Ohio’s public lands during the 2021-22 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Controlled hunts include opportunities for white-tailed deer, waterfowl, mourning doves, and more. The application period is open until Saturday, July 31.

These special hunts are held on select areas to provide additional opportunities for Ohio’s hunting enthusiasts. Hunts are available through the Division of Wildlife, Parks and Watercraft, as well as Natural Areas and Preserves. Hunters may apply for the controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov.

A non-refundable application fee of $3 is charged per hunt. Controlled hunt applications are only accepted online or by phone for the 2021-22 season. No in-person drawing will be available.

All applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit to apply. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the controlled hunt page. Customers without Internet access may call 1-866-703-1928 and apply for hunts by phone. There is an additional $5.50 service fee to apply with the phone option.

Hunters are randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applications will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 9. Successful applications will receive a permit, rules, and hunting area map. Each controlled hunt opportunity is unique, and applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review all site-specific rules and requirements prior to applying. The application status can be viewed through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.

For more information about hunting in Ohio download the HuntFish OH mobile app or visit wildohio.gov. Follow the Your Wild Ohio Hunter Facebook page for hunting tips and useful information as you get outside this season.