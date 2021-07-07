Posted on by

Photos: Indians, Streaks in action on the diamond


Keaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament.

Keaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a big lead off first in the top of the first inning Saturday versus Ayersville.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Archbold second baseman Cade Miller fields a groundball resulting in an out at first base Friday in an ACME sectional tournament game with Ayersville. The Blue Streaks defeated the Pilots 5-2.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Will Sherman pitches against Ayersville Saturday. Sherman went all seven innings in a 2-1 Wauseon win.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold notches a base hit in the bottom of the first inning of Friday’s game.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Archbold ACME baseball coach Kirk Weldy makes a pitching change with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday at Ayersville.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Jaybe Burkle puts one in play for Archbold and reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning Friday.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon throws out a runner at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning versus Ayersville.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Keaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament.

Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a big lead off first in the top of the first inning Saturday versus Ayersville.

Archbold second baseman Cade Miller fields a groundball resulting in an out at first base Friday in an ACME sectional tournament game with Ayersville. The Blue Streaks defeated the Pilots 5-2.

Wauseon’s Will Sherman pitches against Ayersville Saturday. Sherman went all seven innings in a 2-1 Wauseon win.

Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold notches a base hit in the bottom of the first inning of Friday’s game.

Archbold ACME baseball coach Kirk Weldy makes a pitching change with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday at Ayersville.

Jaybe Burkle puts one in play for Archbold and reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning Friday.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon throws out a runner at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning versus Ayersville.

Keaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Hartsock-catch-in-RF.jpgKeaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a big lead off first in the top of the first inning Saturday versus Ayersville.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Marks-gets-a-lead.jpgRyan Marks of Wauseon gets a big lead off first in the top of the first inning Saturday versus Ayersville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Archbold second baseman Cade Miller fields a groundball resulting in an out at first base Friday in an ACME sectional tournament game with Ayersville. The Blue Streaks defeated the Pilots 5-2.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Miller-fielding.jpgArchbold second baseman Cade Miller fields a groundball resulting in an out at first base Friday in an ACME sectional tournament game with Ayersville. The Blue Streaks defeated the Pilots 5-2. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Will Sherman pitches against Ayersville Saturday. Sherman went all seven innings in a 2-1 Wauseon win.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Sherman-v.-Ayersville.jpgWauseon’s Will Sherman pitches against Ayersville Saturday. Sherman went all seven innings in a 2-1 Wauseon win. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold notches a base hit in the bottom of the first inning of Friday’s game.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Kammeyer-single.jpgAshton Kammeyer of Archbold notches a base hit in the bottom of the first inning of Friday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Archbold ACME baseball coach Kirk Weldy makes a pitching change with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday at Ayersville.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Arch-mound-meeting.jpgArchbold ACME baseball coach Kirk Weldy makes a pitching change with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday at Ayersville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Jaybe Burkle puts one in play for Archbold and reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning Friday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Burkle-reaches.jpgJaybe Burkle puts one in play for Archbold and reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning Friday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon throws out a runner at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning versus Ayersville.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Rodriguez-put-out.jpgTyson Rodriguez of Wauseon throws out a runner at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning versus Ayersville. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest