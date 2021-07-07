Photos: Indians, Streaks in action on the diamond

Keaton Hartsock of Wauseon makes a catch in right field during a District 2 ACME sectional game with Ayersville Saturday. The Indians, after dropping their opener against Tinora, bounced back with three straight wins to claim runner-up and advance to the district tournament.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a big lead off first in the top of the first inning Saturday versus Ayersville.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Archbold second baseman Cade Miller fields a groundball resulting in an out at first base Friday in an ACME sectional tournament game with Ayersville. The Blue Streaks defeated the Pilots 5-2.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Wauseon’s Will Sherman pitches against Ayersville Saturday. Sherman went all seven innings in a 2-1 Wauseon win.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Ashton Kammeyer of Archbold notches a base hit in the bottom of the first inning of Friday’s game.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Archbold ACME baseball coach Kirk Weldy makes a pitching change with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday at Ayersville.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Jaybe Burkle puts one in play for Archbold and reaches on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning Friday.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon throws out a runner at first base in the bottom of the fifth inning versus Ayersville.
Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest
