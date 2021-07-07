Panthers stingy in ACME sectional tournament

With a pair of wins, Delta remained alive in the District 3 ACME baseball sectional tournament as of Wednesday.

Delta bested Maumee 5-3 in their first game Monday at Ottawa Hills, then dropped a 9-0 decision versus Ottawa Hills in a game that was held immediately after.

Against Maumee, Bryce Reeves earned the win on the mound while Donovan Mattimore went 2 for 2 in the batter’s box. Reeves had a hit in two at-bats in the loss to the Green Bears.

The Panthers won their first game in the consolation bracket held Tuesday at Liberty-Benton, topping Elmwood 4-2. Mattimore was the winning pitcher in that contest and Landon Griesinger finished 1 for 2 at the plate.

