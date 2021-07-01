NWOAL remaining intact for now

Talks have stalled in the potential formation of a new sports league that would see schools like Delta, Evergreen and Swanton move on from the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

In the initial discussions that surfaced back in February, Ottawa Hills, Northwood, and Montpelier were discussed as schools that would potentially form the new league with the three from the NWOAL. Also, Edon was mentioned as a football only member.

“Swanton is still seeking to continue the conversation and explore options, but right now there really isn’t anything to report,” stated Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake of the situation.

Evergreen is giving it a wait-and-see approach, as noted by school superintendent Eric Smola at the most recent school board meeting on June 21.

“Nothing has changed. No one has made a move. Swanton is still looking at the potential of leaving the NWOAL. They want to see where other schools that were in the conversation before stand,” Smola said. “We had talked that the goal for Evergreen was not to initiate any move, but to be ready to respond if we needed to. So nothing has changed at this point.”

Also at the meeting, it was stressed that NWOAL officials are aware of Evergreen’s commitment to the league for the foreseeable future.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, swipes the ball away from Evergreen’s Sydney Woodring in a NWOAL girls basketball contest last season. For the time being it appears these two schools, along with Delta, will remain as members of the NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Aricka-swipes-ball.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton, left, swipes the ball away from Evergreen’s Sydney Woodring in a NWOAL girls basketball contest last season. For the time being it appears these two schools, along with Delta, will remain as members of the NWOAL. File photo

Delta, Evergreen, Swanton had discussed leaving