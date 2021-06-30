Football regions for 2021 season announced

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of August 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin October 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

Locally, Wauseon will compete in Division IV, Region 14 for the upcoming football season. Swanton is in Division V, Region 18.

In Division VI, Region 22 are Archbold, Delta and Evergreen.

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.

