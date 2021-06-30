Posted on by

Football regions for 2021 season announced


Wauseon’s Sam Smith runs along the sideline in a game last season versus Liberty Center. Football regions for the 2021 season were revealed Tuesday.

File photo

Cole Mitchey of Swanton looks for running room in a game at Delta during the 2020 season. The Bulldogs will be the lone NWOAL team in Division V this season.


2021 OHSAA Football Calendar
Sunday, Aug. 1First day of official coaching permitted
Aug. 6-14Scrimmage dates
Monday, Aug. 16Regular season begins (First Friday is Aug. 20)
Tuesday, Sept. 14First weekly computer ratings released (every Tuesday after week 4)
Saturday, Oct. 23Regular season ends
Sunday, Oct. 24Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced
Fri./Sat., Oct. 29-30Regional playoffs first round
Fri./Sat., Nov. 5-6Regional quarterfinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 12-13Regional semifinals
Fri./Sat., Nov. 19-20Regional finals
Thursday, Nov. 25Thanksgiving
Fri./Sat., Nov. 26-27State semifinals
Thurs./Fri./Sat., Dec. 2-4State championships in Canton

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of August 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin October 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

Locally, Wauseon will compete in Division IV, Region 14 for the upcoming football season. Swanton is in Division V, Region 18.

In Division VI, Region 22 are Archbold, Delta and Evergreen.

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.

