Evergreen drops Delta in summer soccer, 5-1

A lot is expected of Josh Radel’s Evergreen girls soccer team this coming fall, and his Vikings already looked the part in a 5-1 summer win over Delta on Monday, June 21.

“Having an experienced senior class, (taking hurried shots) is diminishing,” expressed Coach Radel. “If we can eliminate that and continue to build confidence with our feet and some of our passes you will see some really good soccer out of this group.”

Some of Radel’s best could only play limited minutes because of the ongoing travel season, but it didn’t take long for the Vikings to get on top.

Evergreen jumped on the board just under 11 minutes into the game when Callie Benner rooted a ball out of a scrum and punched it to Brooklyn Camacho, and the sophomore-to-be rammed a shot from the left side high into the back of the net for a 1-0 Viking lead.

Fifteen minutes later, the Vikes struck again when Paige Radel’s corner kick turned into a Lyla Radel crossing shot from the left side to double the lead.

Just under three minutes later, Paige Radel hammered a left-foot shot over the outstretched arms of the Delta keeper from about 25 yards out on the right wing.

The Vikings outshot the Panthers 10-3 in the first half, and coach Radel looked more like Super Bowl winner Bruce Arians, running offensive teams and defensive teams on the field — subbing 10 at a time.

Delta chopped the score to 3-1 with 10:51 left when Ella Demaline took a centering pass from Grace Munger on the right side and blasted a shot into the net.

Evergreen retaliated with two scores in 63 seconds, both by Reagan Radel on a pair of precision passes from Paige Radel with 6:41 and 5:38 left for the last two Viking goals.

Radel explained that even though he has a number of veteran letter winners, his younger classes give him a lot of depth.

“We have a real good freshmen class with a lot of experience behind them, so it’s nice being in the middle of June and not teaching the Basics 101,” the coach said. “This is different from where we have ever been in the program which is really allowing us to work on scoring plays, our transition and set pieces all in one and you saw that tonight that even the young kids switched and play multiple positions. We were able to do some things with the ball that we couldn’t have done in year’s past.”

