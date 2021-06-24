More from Indians’ duel with Tigers

Wauseon’s Ryan Marks throws over to first from his shortstop position during an ACME game with Holgate Thursday, June 17. The Indians went on to defeat the Tigers 17-10.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon watches his single drop into the outfield grass in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Hudson Hull scores a run for Wauseon in the bottom of the fifth June 17 versus Holgate in ACME baseball.

Eli Delgado of Wauseon flies one out to center field.

Kage Little smacks one foul during Wauseon’s game with Holgate last week.

Reece Nation of Wauseon rounds third in an attempt to score in the bottom of the first inning.

Jude Armstrong pitched the seventh inning for Wauseon last week against Holgate.