Further review of 12-team college football playoff planned

DALLAS – Further review of a proposed 12-team college football playoff was approved by the playoff’s board of managers on Tuesday.

“Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today’s meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter,” said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University President and Chairman of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. “These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.

“We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal.”

That will also take place over the summer.

The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

Under the proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. The quarterfinals, playoff semifinals and national championship game would be played at neutral sites.

“The working group has presented us a thorough and thoughtful proposal,” Keenum said. “There is more work to do, more listening to do and more information needed before we can make a decision.

“We look forward to hearing more and learning more in time for our next meeting in September.”