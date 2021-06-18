Indians top Holgate in high-scoring battle

Both teams came out of the gate ‘swinging,’ but Wauseon did more damage with a seven-run second inning as they earned a 17-10 home win over Holgate in ACME baseball Thursday evening.

The visiting Tigers pegged a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. First, a balk call — one of several committed by both teams on the night — brought in the game’s first run. Holgate’s Brodi Burgel made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single, but was out trying to advance to second.

Wauseon took advantage of some erratic pitching by the Tigers early on. Jude Armstrong led off the bottom of the first with a single, Eli Delgado was hit by a pitch, and both moved into scoring position after a groundout.

Tyson Rodriguez’ base hit brought them home, tying the game. The Indians took the lead thanks to an RBI triple to right center field by Ryan Marks. Ultimately, they led 5-2 after one inning as starting pitcher Logan Waldron added a RBI double and Kage Little an RBI single.

Holgate pulled back within one in the top of the second, 5-4, on Isaac DeLong’s shallow fly to center that was just out of the reach of Delgado, plating runners from second and third.

But, Wauseon would explode for seven runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers walked a pair of batters and hit two more to push across the first run of the frame. Then, a Rodriguez two-run single gave the Indians an 8-4 advantage.

Two more runs scored by way of Marks’ RBI double and Reece Nation’s sacrifice fly. An error at first on a ball hit by Waldron scored Marks, then another RBI single from Little put the difference at 12-4 through two.

That lead remained until the fifth, beginning with the Tigers tallying four runs on four hits in the top of the frame. Driving in their runs were Abe Kelly, Robbie Thacker (2), and Burgel.

Wauseon answered with a pair of two-out runs in their half. Delgado’s RBI single plated Hudson Hull, then another balk with Armstrong standing at third, marked another for a 14-8 Indians’ lead.

The Tigers got an unearned run in the top of the sixth.

However, the Indians pushed the margin back up to eight in the bottom of the inning on Nation and Waldron RBI doubles, plus a Kaden Clymer RBI single.

Holgate scored the game’s final run as Hunter Gerschutz registered a leadoff walk in the seventh and worked his way around the bases with a pair of wild pitches and a steal of third.

Waldron went five innings on the mound for Wauseon to pick up the win, striking out five in the process. Clymer went the sixth inning and Armstrong the seventh.

Wauseon is at Tinora Monday before a date at Liberty Center on Thursday. Both games are slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon records a base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday in the Indians' ACME game against Holgate. The Indians bested the Tigers 17-10. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon's Jude Armstrong squeezes an out at first base during Thursday's game. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Logan Waldron of Wauseon started the game on the mound Thursday and went five innings, helping lead the Indians to victory. He struck out five Holgate batters on the day. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

