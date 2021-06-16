Summer Nationals coming to Fulton County Fairgrounds

In conjunction with the Maumee Valley Pullers, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present the Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals on Saturday, June 19 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon. The six-class Regional National event will begin at 7 p.m.

In NTPA Championship Pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track as the sled’s resistance increases. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller who achieves the greatest distance is victorious. At events across the United States, elite competitors campaign their specialized machines — which resemble farm tractors, trucks, and dragsters — for chances at purse money and precious points toward end-of-season championships.

This year marks the 52nd year of NTPA Championship Pulling, the world’s original and number-one circuit for premier-level truck and tractor pulling events. Come to Wauseon and fill your senses with the sights of glistening graphics, the sounds of mechanical might, the scents of exhausted energy, and the spirit of American achievement.

Regional National classes to appear at the Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals include Super Farm and Limited Pro Stock Tractors; Four-Wheel-Drive and Stainless Diesel Pro Stock Diesel 4×4 3.0 Trucks; and Mini and multi-engine Modifieds. In addition to the event purse, all will compete for titles in the NTPA’s Region II (Pro Stock Diesel 4x4s and Modifieds in the Northwest subregion; Minis in the South subregion), which encompasses Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

All divisions will also be pulling in pursuit of berths in the 34th Enderle Memorial Pull-Off on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Urbana, Ohio. The NTPA’s all-star invitational will feature over 100 of the nation’s toughest competitors.

For more information about the Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals, visit the organization’s website, TheMaumeeValleyPullers.com, or their Facebook page, or follow them on Twitter. To view event schedules, results, point standings, and more, check out NTPAPULL.com.