Hunter Nofziger signs with Capital University

Hunter Nofziger of Wauseon recently committed to continue his education and football career at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Front row, from left: Matt Nofziger (father), Hunter, Lynelle Nofziger (mother). Back row: Wauseon assistant football coach Terry Lind, Kohen Nofziger (brother), Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore.

