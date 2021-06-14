Panthers blitzed by Liberty Center

A six-run third inning helped Liberty Center expand its lead and the Tigers rolled to a 14-0 win at Delta in ACME baseball Thursday evening.

LC first scored four in the top of the first. Matthew Marlow reached on a one-out walk and later scored via Landon Amstutz’ single when the ball was booted in the outfield allowing both runners to take extra bases.

A walk put two runners on and Jesse Noll reached on another Panther error, scoring Amstutz for a 2-0 Tiger lead. Multiple wild pitches brought home another run, extending the difference to 3-0.

Then, Tanner Kline’s fly ball to shallow left was dropped and Noll came home on the play.

LC put it out of reach in the third. They got RBI hits from three different players during the inning, including Gavin Gerken’s two-run single which put the margin at 8-0.

They led 10-0 through three, then the Tigers marked a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The two teams went on to play seven innings, but the game went down in the books as a 14-0 five-inning win for Liberty Center.

Recording hits for the Panthers were Donovan Mattimore and Brody Waugh.

Waugh started on the mound for Delta and went 2 1/3 innings, Brendan Priebe relieved him and pitched 1 2/3, while Maverick Mercer pitched the fifth.

Delta's Bryce Gillen puts one in play, reaching on an error in the bottom of the third inning of Thursday's ACME baseball matchup with Liberty Center. The Panthers were defeated by the Tigers, 14-0, in five innings. Delta first baseman Bryce Reeves squeezes a pop out to begin the top of the second inning Thursday. Brody Waugh pitched 2 1/3 innings for Delta during Thursday's ACME game.