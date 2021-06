Locals make all-district softball in Division III

Fulton County was well represented on the Division III All-Northwest District softball teams that were released recently.

Receiving the highest honor locally was Evergreen freshman infielder Macy Chamberlin who was named to the all-district first team. Second team all-district for Evergreen was outfielder Jocelyn Schuster.

Archbold infielder Kylie Sauder also was second team all-district.

Swanton had a pair make honorable mention in pitcher Brie Williams and outfielder Bailey Arnold.

D-III All-District

First team

Pitchers- Lexi North, jr., Otsego; Kylie Ringler, sr., Crestview; Caleigh Rister, sr., Bucyrus; Maddie Milligan, soph., Elmwood. Catchers- Summer Berry, jr., Otsego; Delaney Maynard, soph., Eastwood; Mallory Perkins, sr., Edison; Phoebe Dreschel, jr., Margaretta. Outfield- Lainey Bingham, sr., Elmwood; Autumn Bailey, sr., Crestview; Lilly Escobedo, fr., Eastwood; Abbie Rymers, jr., Lake; Brooke Swavel, jr., Upper Sandusky; Kayal Mancuso, sr., Edison. Infield- Madison Hoiles, sr., Elmwood; Anna Ankney, sr., Fairview; Eve Serrato, sr., Otsego; Gabbie Stallbaum, sr., Paulding; Macy Chamberlin, fr., Evergreen; Kensie Mareches, jr., Elmwood; Brenna Farmer, soph., Riverdale.

Coach of the Year: Staci Renollet, Fairview.

Second team

Pitchers- Madison Martin, soph., Van Buren; Paige Ricica, soph., Fairview; Alison Donaugh, jr., Riverdale; Cassie Kieper, fr., Eastwood. Catchers- Natalie Patrick, sr., Lake; Olivia Ricica, sr., Fairview; Jordyn Babcock, jr., Elmwood; Elizabeth Wauford, soph., Northwood. Outfield- Jalynn Parrett, sr., Paulding; Alivia Studer, jr., Colonel Crawford; Sam Engler, sr., Liberty Center; Molly Steinke, sr., Coldwater; Jocelyn Schuster, jr., Evergreen; Anna Frazer, soph., Tinora. Infield- Jaylee Souder, sr., Eastwood; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Rae Roldan, Huron; Kiersten Cline, sr., Fairview; Carly Chambers, Huron; Maddie Pawlak, sr., Van Buren; Alivya Bakle, jr., Paulding.

