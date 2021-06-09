Archbold baseball’s run continues, track season concludes

Archbold’s Jayden Seiler throws out an Edison runner at first base during a Division III baseball regional semifinal in Elida on Thursday, June 3. The Blue Streaks defeated Edison and Liberty Union to advance to the state final four for the second time in program history.

Archbold coach Dick Selgo stops play to give instructions to Jack Hurst during an at bat June 3 versus Milan Edison in the regional semifinal.

Brandon Taylor of Archbold fields a groundball from his shortstop position in the game with Edison.

Archbold’s Trey Theobald, center, finishes a relay race at the Division III State Track and Field Championships at Westerville North High School over the weekend. The Blue Streak boys posted runner-up finishes in both the 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay races.

Sophie Rupp of Archbold runs her leg of the 4x400m relay. The Blue Streaks would finish fourth with a time of 4:04.71.

Hayley Meyer of Wauseon competed in the girls shot put Saturday morning at the Division II State Track and Field Championships at Pickerington North High School. Her best was a toss of 32 feet, 5 inches.

Archbold’s Kiera Gensler had a throw of 36 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches in the shot put to earn a ninth place finish at the Division III state meet last weekend.

Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon with a throw in the girls discus at the state meet Friday morning. She earned a 12th place finish in the event with her best throw coming at 110 feet, 11 inches.