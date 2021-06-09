Delta’s Derek Sheridan taking year off from coaching

Derek Sheridan, Delta High School’s head boys basketball coach for the past three seasons has been advised to take a year off of his head coaching duties due to health issues.

Sheridan has served as a teacher and head boys basketball coach for well over two decades. He has struggled with chronic lumbar spine and knee pain since the early 90s. This past November he spent a week in the hospital due to an infection in his right lung and hasn’t been able to fully recover. After several appointments, tests, and procedures, he was advised by his pulmonary apecialist to take a year off coaching.

“I was very much looking forward to coaching next season for Delta High School. I had all of our summer schedules, camps, and workouts already planned prior to learning that I needed to take a year off,” said Sheridan. “Over my career I have never missed a season, so this will be a big adjustment for my wife, Stephanie, and I.”

He said it was important that varsity assistant and Delta teacher Matt Brighton took over. Additionally, he wanted junior varsity coach Adam Conrad to return with Brighton.

”The administrative team at DHS: Doug Ford, principal; Andrew Hange, athletic director; and Ted Haselman, superintendent, have been very supportive and have made this transition as seamless as possible. More importantly, they have been ultra supportive,” said Sheridan. “The Delta administrators are extremely loyal and supportive of their coaches. That alone made this decision much more difficult. The most difficult aspect of this situation is my respect for the players. They are a great group of young men whom I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know. Hopefully I can get healthy and return to coaching in a year — I’ve got a lot of work to do in order for that to happen. I have a lot of years left in me to coach, I just need to get my health issues straightened out. I will be working closely with Matt and Adam from behind the scenes. Selfishly, it will be hard to not be around the players and coaches on a daily basis. I want them to be successful.”

Sheridan has forged a reputation over his long career for building fundamentally sound teams who play hard and strong, and someone who has long-lasting relationships with his players and coaches. Prior to being Delta’s coach, Sheridan served as the head coach for the Maumee Panthers for nine years, and several other schools in Ohio and Indiana. Sheridan will continue to teach physical education for Maumee City Schools and will also continue to serve as the clinic director for the Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association.

Brighton, who is replacing Sheridan, stated, “Coach Sheridan has been a great mentor to me, and I have really learned a lot from him in our three years together. Coach taught me how to scout, game plan, and organize practices; those are definitely things that he is very good at. He has put a lot of time and effort into the program, and it has made my transition much easier. I am very excited for this opportunity, and I am ready for our players to have a productive summer.”

“First off, thank you to Coach Sheridan for his dedication and commitment to the Delta boys basketball program over the last three years,” stated Delta AD Andrew Hange. “We fully support Derek’s decision to step away to prioritize his health. Delta was very fortunate to have a coach of his caliber and experience to lead our program. I am excited for Coach Brighton to take over the program, and I want our players, and parents, to buy-in and put in the work starting this summer.”

