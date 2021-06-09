Archbold’s DJ Newman named first team All-Ohio, Jude Armstrong second team for Wauseon

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association recently announced its All-Ohio teams across all four divisions, with Archbold and Wauseon being among the teams that had players receive recognition.

For Wauseon in Division II, Jude Armstrong was named first team All-Ohio at first base. Connar Penrod was chosen honorable mention All-Ohio.

Archbold’s DJ Newman was first team All-Ohio in Division III as an infielder.

All-Ohio Baseball

Division II

First team

Pitchers- Jayden Jerger, Defiance; Matt Salmon, Tippecanoe; Ryan Petro, Canfield. Catchers- Chase Carter, Lexington; Hunter Billman, Utica. First base- Aaron Urban, Firelands. Infield- JT Keith, Jonathan Alder; Aiden Fritter, Tri-Valley; Nicholas Weyrich, Urbana; Marek Albert, Shelby. Outfield- Logan Maxwell, Shawnee; Josh Juliano, Canfield; Lucas Moore, Badin; Jonny Baileys, Tippecanoe. Utility/DH- Joshua Moore, Bloom Carroll.

Player of the Year: Logan Maxwell, Shawnee.

Coach of the Year: Gary Knittle, Canfield.

Second team

Pitchers- Jacob Klausher, Vermillion; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace. Catchers- Sergio DeCello, Badin; Blaine Bowman, Shelby. First base- Jude Armstrong, Wauseon. Infield- Caden Contant, Field; Jaden Myers, Columbian; Kyle Ransom, Firelands; Ian Minor, Norwalk; Wilson Stopera, Toledo Central Catholic. Outfield- Josh Gilmore, Miami Trace; Blake Barker, Chardon; Nathan Archer, Keystone; Brennan Pagan, Wyoming. Utility/DH- Jack McMullen, Chagrin Falls; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby.

Division III

First team

Pitchers- Brandon Mikos, South Range; Carter Rees, Benjamin Logan; Luke Blackburn, Westfall. Catchers- Trey Pancake, South Range; Treston Nemeth, Harrison Central. First base- Jake Edwards, Mechanicsburg. Infield- Cade Hamilton, Colonel Crawford; Brady Hess, Columbus Academy; Zack McKibben, Coldwater; DJ Newman, Archbold. Outfield- Alex Carandang, Elyria Catholic; Kainan Stoner, Benjamin Logan; Danny Davidson, Kirtland; Cody Taylor, Wynford. Utility/DH- Jaden Varner, Waynedale.

Player of the Year: Jaden Varner, Waynedale.

Coach of the Year: Scott Wilson, Benjamin Logan.

Second team

Pitchers- Jackson Campbell, Cincinnati Country Day; Chris Phillips, Elyria Catholic; Reece Dellinger, Coldwater. Catchers- Aaron Conley, Mechanicsburg; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown. First base- Seth Witt, Genoa. Infield- Reese VanArnhem, Kirtland; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Tom Brooks, Mechanicsburg; Lex Boedicker, Bath. Outfield- Eric Green, Wheelersburg; Ayden Hannahs, Barnesville; Dakota Baer, Centerburg; Mateo Camacho, Waynedale. Utility/DH- Cam Hoffman, Millbury Lake.

Archbold’s DJ Newman with a put out in a district final game versus Otsego. Newman was selected first team All-Ohio as an infielder for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Newman-put-out-1.jpg Archbold’s DJ Newman with a put out in a district final game versus Otsego. Newman was selected first team All-Ohio as an infielder for the Blue Streaks. File photo Connar Penrod pitches for Wauseon in a sectional final against Bryan this season. He was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Penrod-v.-Bryan.jpg Connar Penrod pitches for Wauseon in a sectional final against Bryan this season. He was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II. File photo Jude Armstrong of Wauseon moves up to third base on a passed ball during a game this season. He was selected as a second team All-Ohio first baseman for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Armstrong-up-on-passed-ball.jpg Jude Armstrong of Wauseon moves up to third base on a passed ball during a game this season. He was selected as a second team All-Ohio first baseman for the Indians. File photo

