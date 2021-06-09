Schang honored twice by NW District

Wauseon softball had a trio receive All-Northwest District honors in Division II recently.

Leading the way for the Indians was Macee Schang who was named first team all-district as a pitcher, and also honorable mention as an infielder.

Also receiving first team all-district honors was senior outfielder Chelsie Raabe. Payton Albright, also a senior, was a second team all-district infielder.

D-II All-District

First team

Pitchers- Addison Arnold, jr., Bryan; Maci Smythe, soph., Bellevue; Macee Schang, sr., Wauseon. Catchers- Hallie Gottfried, sr., Clear Fork; Jillian Morr, fr., Lexington; Kyra Henney, fr., Bellevue. Outfield- Ellie Hanselman, sr., Oak Harbor; Kearston Lunsford, jr., Bellevue; Cameron Campbell, jr., Lexington; Rachel Clark, soph., Bath; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon. Infield- Bri Landers, jr., Columbian; Chandler Clark, sr., Bath; Jillian Sumser, sr., Bellevue; Cameron Kaufman, jr., Perkins; Courtney Palmer, sr., Clear Fork; Kaylee Grant, jr., Shawnee.

Second team

Pitchers- Reagan Schultz, jr., Oak Harbor; Jillian Bammann, jr., Lexington; Dylan Grigsby, jr., Bath. Catchers- Ruby Bolon, sr., Bath; Olivia Schultz, soph., Bath; Carmi Winegardner, sr., Shawnee. Outfield- Shalon McNeal, sr., Shawnee; Elena Oliver, soph., Bath; Alyse Sorg, fr., Oak Harbor; Abby Hittepole, sr., Port Clinton; Morgan Leber, soph., Norwalk. Infield- Scout Smith, sr., Bryan; Brynn Anteau, fr., St. Ursula; Payton Albright, sr., Wauseon; Kendall Bailey, sr., Clyde; Delilan Taylor, jr., Bryan; Remi Gregory, jr., Oak Harbor.

Wauseon’s Macee Schang recently received double recognition by the Northwest District. Schang was first team all-district as a pitcher and an honorable mention all-district infielder. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Schang-in-circle.jpg Wauseon’s Macee Schang recently received double recognition by the Northwest District. Schang was first team all-district as a pitcher and an honorable mention all-district infielder. File photo Chelsie Raabe records an out for Wauseon in a district semifinal contest with Clyde this season. She was a first team all-district outfielder in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Raabe-gets-out-v.-Clyde.jpg Chelsie Raabe records an out for Wauseon in a district semifinal contest with Clyde this season. She was a first team all-district outfielder in Division II. File photo Payton Albright of Wauseon steps on first base for an out in a game this season. She made second team all-district from her second base position. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Albright-covers-1st-1-.jpg Payton Albright of Wauseon steps on first base for an out in a game this season. She made second team all-district from her second base position. File photo