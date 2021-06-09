Schang honored twice by NW District

Wauseon softball had a trio receive All-Northwest District honors in Division II recently.
Leading the way for the Indians was Macee Schang who was named first team all-district as a pitcher, and also honorable mention as an infielder.
Also receiving first team all-district honors was senior outfielder Chelsie Raabe. Payton Albright, also a senior, was a second team all-district infielder.
D-II All-District
First team
Pitchers- Addison Arnold, jr., Bryan; Maci Smythe, soph., Bellevue; Macee Schang, sr., Wauseon. Catchers- Hallie Gottfried, sr., Clear Fork; Jillian Morr, fr., Lexington; Kyra Henney, fr., Bellevue. Outfield- Ellie Hanselman, sr., Oak Harbor; Kearston Lunsford, jr., Bellevue; Cameron Campbell, jr., Lexington; Rachel Clark, soph., Bath; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon. Infield- Bri Landers, jr., Columbian; Chandler Clark, sr., Bath; Jillian Sumser, sr., Bellevue; Cameron Kaufman, jr., Perkins; Courtney Palmer, sr., Clear Fork; Kaylee Grant, jr., Shawnee.
Second team
Pitchers- Reagan Schultz, jr., Oak Harbor; Jillian Bammann, jr., Lexington; Dylan Grigsby, jr., Bath. Catchers- Ruby Bolon, sr., Bath; Olivia Schultz, soph., Bath; Carmi Winegardner, sr., Shawnee. Outfield- Shalon McNeal, sr., Shawnee; Elena Oliver, soph., Bath; Alyse Sorg, fr., Oak Harbor; Abby Hittepole, sr., Port Clinton; Morgan Leber, soph., Norwalk. Infield- Scout Smith, sr., Bryan; Brynn Anteau, fr., St. Ursula; Payton Albright, sr., Wauseon; Kendall Bailey, sr., Clyde; Delilan Taylor, jr., Bryan; Remi Gregory, jr., Oak Harbor.