Firecracker 5 winners announced

There were 144 participants in the Firecracker 5 race held to benefit the Wauseon fireworks display.

Michael Cheezan was the overall male winner with a time of 17:22. The female winner was Jenny Pereyda with a time of 22:17.

The age class winners are as follows:

Female

14 & under – Milly Eitnar

20 to 29 – Allison Grimm

30 to 39 – Page Stiriz

40 to 49 – Kate Burkholder

50 to 59 – Patti Creager

60 to 69 – Carol Forbes

70 to 79 – Patricia Yoh

Male

14 & under – Caleb Harrow

15 to 19 – Tucker Dulaney

20 to 29 – Phillip Roth

30 to 39 – Justin Sauder

40 to 49 – Rene Amador

50 to 59 – Todd Creager

60 to 69 – Doug Harmon

70 & over – Carl Anderson