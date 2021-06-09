Firecracker 5 winners announced

There were 144 participants in the Firecracker 5 race held to benefit the Wauseon fireworks display.
Michael Cheezan was the overall male winner with a time of 17:22. The female winner was Jenny Pereyda with a time of 22:17.
The age class winners are as follows:
Female
14 & under – Milly Eitnar
20 to 29 – Allison Grimm
30 to 39 – Page Stiriz
40 to 49 – Kate Burkholder
50 to 59 – Patti Creager
60 to 69 – Carol Forbes
70 to 79 – Patricia Yoh
Male
14 & under – Caleb Harrow
15 to 19 – Tucker Dulaney
20 to 29 – Phillip Roth
30 to 39 – Justin Sauder
40 to 49 – Rene Amador
50 to 59 – Todd Creager
60 to 69 – Doug Harmon
70 & over – Carl Anderson