Swanton’s Kayden Davis, Wauseon’s Braden Vernot make podium at state

PICKERINGTON — Swanton and Wauseon sent numerous field athletes to compete at the Division II State Track and Field Championships that were held at Pickerington High School North Friday and Saturday.

The highlight came from Swanton’s Kayden Davis in boys high jump Saturday. He finished sixth at a height of 6 feet, 4 inches.

“I feel like I did pretty good. My PR is 6-5 and 6-4 is still pretty good. Especially, I mean I made it to state; I’m a sophomore. That’s pretty sweet,” said Davis.

He nearly cleared 6-5 on his second attempt, but he inexplicably nicked the bar on the way down causing it to pop off.

Being an underclassmen and making his first trip to state, Davis was taken aback by the pressure of competing on such a big stage.

“Dude it’s nerve-racking,” he admitted. “At 6 foot, when I missed it the first time, I was like ‘dude I’m freaking out.’ Then when I cleared it, I was like ‘alright I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go.’ And I did pretty good. These guys are crazy, the kid just jumped 6-8. That’s insane.”

Davis was referring to Joey Walker of Jonathan Alder who cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to defeat Galion’s Caleb Branstetter.

For Davis himself, he will now look for ways to improve in the summer and offseason leading up to next year’s track season.

“I think like all summer long basically I’m just gonna work on my vertical and see what that gets me,” said Davis. “I guess I’ll just have to see how it goes. Try my best, work hard.

“I love high jump. It’s so much fun. Been good at it since like eighth grade. Just got to live up to my name. Make my school proud.”

On Friday in boys long jump, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester made the finals where he would finish ninth.

Tester’s best jump was 21 feet, 6 inches. As a result, he missed the podium by 3/4 inches as Mason Tucci of Sandy Valley took eighth at 21 feet, 6 and 3/4 inches.

Making the podium for Wauseon on Saturday was Braden Vernot in the 3200m. He posted a time of 9:49.03 to finish eighth, closing out his high school career.

Swanton’s Sami Taylor and Hayley Meyer of Wauseon took part in the girls shot put competition. Neither made the finals, with Taylor taking 15th with a throw of 33 feet, 9 and 1/2 inches and Meyer 18th at 32 feet, 5 inches.

Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon threw in the girls discus on Friday. Her first throw of the day was the best at 110 feet, 11 inches, good enough to earn her 12th place.

Hutchinson did not qualify for the finals in the event.

