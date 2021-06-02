Pettisville’s Josh Horning, Fayette’s Tanner Wagner nab first team all-league honors

Players from Fayette and Pettisville were named first team All-Buckeye Border Conference when the BBC revealed its all-league baseball teams recently.

Josh Horning was selected first team All-BBC for Pettisville. Tanner Wagner of Fayette also made the first team.

Blake Altaffer of Montpelier was player of the year for the league champion Locomotives.

Pettisville had three on the second team in Josh Norr, Isaac St. John, and Gideon Myers.

First team

Colton Hicks, jr., North Central; Zach Hayes, jr., North Central; Josh Horning, sr., Pettisville; Cole Vasquez, jr., Edon; Ethan Steinke, jr., Edon; Tanner Wagner, sr., Fayette; Connor Schlosser, sr., Hilltop; Collin Crisenberry, sr., Montpelier; Tylor Yahraus, sr., Montpelier.

Player of the Year: Blake Altaffer, sr., Montpelier.

Second team

Kaiden Russell, sr., North Central; Quin Burt, soph., North Central; Ben Pettit, sr., North Central; Josh Norr, jr., Pettisville; Isaac St. John, jr., Pettisville; Gideon Myers, jr., Pettisville; Garret Skiles, soph., Edon; Ian Hoffman, jr., Hilltop; Ethan Marihugh, sr., Montpelier.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Shane Maginn, Wyatt Mitchell.

Pettisville: Nate Keim, Jake King.

Josh Horning pitches for Pettisville in a tournament game versus North Central this season. He made first team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Horning-v.-NC.jpg Josh Horning pitches for Pettisville in a tournament game versus North Central this season. He made first team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. File photo Josh Norr of Pettisville fields a groundball during a game this season. He was selected to the All-BBC second team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Norr-fields-grounder.jpg Josh Norr of Pettisville fields a groundball during a game this season. He was selected to the All-BBC second team. File photo