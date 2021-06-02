Tournament teams in action

Archbold shortstop DJ Newman throws out an Otsego base runner during Saturday’s Division III district championship at Defiance. The Blue Streaks advanced with a 6-1 win over the Knights.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis clears the bar in the high jump Saturday at a Division II regional in Piqua. Davis finished runner-up with a best jump of 6 feet, 3 inches.

Archbold players hoist up manager Gehrig Selgo with the district championship trophy after Saturday’s win.

Jaybe Burkle of Archbold records a base hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Grace Rhoades runs for Wauseon in the girls 3200m Saturday during the finals at the Piqua Regional. She would finish eighth with a time of 11:56.06.

Maggie Duden of Wauseon comes down the stretch in the 3200m. She placed 10th with a time of 12:20.41.

Wauseon’s Jack Callan leads a pack of runners in the boys 1600m Saturday. Callan took eighth in the race at 4:41.22.