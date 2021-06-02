Archbold track shines at D-III regional

TIFFIN — Archbold will be well represented at the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships this weekend after advancing several relay teams and a few individual performers from the Division III Tiffin Regional which wrapped up on Friday.

As a team, the Blue Streak boys finished second. Columbus Grove won the team title with a 104 team score, while Archbold was second at 52.

The girls took eighth with 35 points. Liberty Center won the girls title at 64 points, 18 ahead of runner-up Colonel Crawford.

Trey Theobald made it as part of three events for the Blue Streaks.

Individually, he won the boys 400m with a time of 50.17. He also advanced with a third place finish in the 100m.

Theobald was then a member of Archbold’s 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams that captured titles.

In the 4×200, Ashton Kammeyer, Alex Roth, Austin Roth and Theobald won with a time of 1:31.28. Karter Behnfeldt, Dane Riley, Austin Roth and Theobald won the 4×400 at 3:26.24.

The Delta team of Kaleb Barnes, Bryar Knapp, James Ruple, and Blake Schauwecker placed fifth in the 4×200, just missing out on a trip to state.

In the field, Behnfeldt won the boys high jump title. He did so at 6 feet, 2 inches, completing the height in fewer attempts than runner-up Zeke Halker of Columbus Grove.

On the girls side, Kiera Gensler took fifth for the Streaks at 37 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. That distance was good enough to qualify her for state, despite finishing outside the top four.

Archbold’s Kylie Sauder was first in the 800m, finishing the race in 2:17. Sauder was also a member of their 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams that advanced.

In the 4×400, Chloe Merillat, Brittney Ramirez, Sophie Rupp and Sauder finished third with a time of 4:09.08. Brittney Ramirez, Regan Ramirez, Rupp and Sauder were fifth in the 4×800, but their time of 9:54.5 enabled them to qualify for state.

Due to COVID-19 and the OHSAA wanting to avoid larger gatherings, the state meet will be held at three different sites — one for each division — around the Columbus area.

Division III will be at Westerville North High School this Friday and Saturday. Various field events will begin at 10 a.m. each day with running set for 2 p.m.

D-III Tiffin Regional

Team Scores (top 10)

Boys

Columbus Grove 104, Archbold 52, Hopewell-Loudon 51, Bluffton 50, Arlington 47, Ottawa Hills 28, Sand. SMCC 27, Tinora 23, Coll. Western Reserve 22, Margaretta 21.

Girls

Liberty Center 64, Colonel Crawford 46, Tinora 43, Carey 41, Margaretta 40, Leipsic 37, Ayersville 36, Archbold 35, Patrick Henry 30, Wayne Trace 29.

Boys 2nd in team standings