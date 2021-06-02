Locals advance from D-II regional

PIQUA — Swanton and Wauseon will have athletes competing at the upcoming OHSAA State Track and Field Championships following the Division II Piqua Regional which concluded on Saturday.

Both Wauseon teams finished in the top 15 of the team standings. Their boys took 12th with 17 points and the girls 15th with 14 points.

Oakwood took home the girls team title and Waynesville was first in the boys meet. The Bryan boys were runner-up.

Qualifying for Wauseon Saturday was Braden Vernot in the boys 3200m and Marie Hutchinson in girls discus.

Vernot took fourth in the 3200 with a time of 9:52. As for Hutchinson, she finished third in the discus with a throw of 113 feet.

Hayley Meyer of Wauseon was seventh in the event but did not qualify for state. Jordan Lumbrezer of Evergreen was ninth.

Meyer, however, will be joining Hutchinson at state as two days prior she placed fourth in the shot put.

On the boys side, Jonas Tester has made it to state alongside Vernot, qualifying in the long jump Thursday. He was runner-up in the event.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis, who was 13th in the long jump, on Saturday qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the high jump. Davis cleared 6 feet, 3 inches.

Sami Taylor will represent the Bulldogs down at state as well. She was third in girls shot put ahead of Wauseon’s Meyer.

Due to COVID-19 and the OHSAA wanting to avoid larger gatherings, the state meet will be held at three different sites — one for each division — around the Columbus area this Friday and Saturday.

Division II is at Pickerington North High School. Various field events will begin at 10 a.m. each day followed by running set for 2 p.m.

Wauseon’s Braden Vernot, right, and Hunter Wasnich, left, run close together early on in the boys 3200m Saturday during the running finals of the Division II Piqua Regional. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_vernot_wasnich_3200.jpg Wauseon’s Braden Vernot, right, and Hunter Wasnich, left, run close together early on in the boys 3200m Saturday during the running finals of the Division II Piqua Regional. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon competes in girls discus Saturday at the regional in Piqua. She qualified for state with a third place finish. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_hutchinson_discus.jpg Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon competes in girls discus Saturday at the regional in Piqua. She qualified for state with a third place finish. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald