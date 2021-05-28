Wauseon ousted by top-ranked Keystone

TIFFIN — Wauseon fought valiantly but in the end the top team in Division II was too much for them by way of an 8-2 LaGrange Keystone victory in a softball regional semifinal at Paradiso Athletic Complex Wednesday.

Keystone steadily built its lead throughout the course of the game, eventually holding a 5-0 edge after five innings of play.

They scored one in the first off Madi Herrington’s RBI base hit, but it could have been worse as they left the bases loaded. Wauseon’s Macee Schang struck out a pair of batters to stymie the threat.

Herrington drove in another with two outs in the home half of the second inning, but Schang tagged out Kerrigan Williams in a rundown between third and home to end the inning, leaving the Indians in a 2-0 hole.

The Wildcats filled the bases in their half of the fourth. With only one out recorded, Kennedy Kerr’s flyout brought home Jessica Chapman and when the ball popped out of Jayli Vasquez’ glove in her attempt to make the tag, Williams was also able to score.

Keystone made it 5-0 in the fifth by way of a Chapman RBI single scoring Jayln Owca.

However, Wauseon fought back in the top half of the sixth.

Olivia Gigax singled and Kiara Stutzman walked to begin the frame. Payton Albright plated Gigax with a single, followed by Alexis Haury’s base knock that brought home Stutzman, trimming the Wildcat lead to 5-2.

Nevertheless, the rally lost its thunder when Schang popped out to third and Albright was caught too far from the bag at first for the second out. Jettie Burget walked, but Keystone’s Lily Cassell struck out the next hitter to end the threat.

The Wildcats put it away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Herrington led off with a double to right center field. She moved to third on a fly out to right, then came home on a Kerr double.

After an infield single by Dana Pace, Owca’s double to right scored Kerr and Pace for the game’s final margin.

Wauseon finishes the season at 19-9.

Olivia Gigax comes home for a Wauseon run versus LaGrange Keystone Wednesday in the regional semifinal. The Indians fell to the Wildcats 8-2, ending their season. Wauseon third baseman Brianna Hays fields a shallow groundball during Wednesday's game.

By Max Householder

