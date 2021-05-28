DJ Newman propels Archbold to district final

DEFIANCE — Behind DJ Newman’s stellar outing, Archbold earned a 5-1 win over Fairview in a Division III baseball district semifinal played at Defiance Thursday.

The Blue Streaks advance to take on Otsego for the district title Saturday at noon.

Against the Apaches, Newman allowed just the one unearned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out eight to only one walk in the process. He also scored a pair of runs for the Streaks.

Caleb Frank went seven innings for Fairview but suffered the loss.

Caleb Hogrefe went 1 for 3 at the plate for Archbold, driving in a pair of runs and scoring another. Jaybe Burkle was 2 for 3 with a run batted in.

Cade Ripke, Austin Bostater, and Jackson Grine had the Apache hits.

