Swanton, Wauseon field athletes punch state tickets

Regional track meets got underway last Wednesday and Thursday with area athletes advancing on to the state competition.

Due to the early deadline for the Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise in light of Memorial Day, a story to wrap up the finals of each meet will be made available online and in the Thursday, June 3 online issue of the Expositor.

At the Division II Regional at Piqua Thursday, there were a pair of girls advancing in the shot put.

Swanton’s Sami Taylor placed third after a best throw of 35 feet, 5 and 1/4 inches. Hayley Meyer of Wauseon took fourth with a throw of 33 feet, 10 and 1/2 inches.

Jordan Lumbrezer of Evergreen was seventh, but did not advance as only the top four placers in each event make it to state.

On the boys side, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was runner-up and qualified for state in the long jump. His best leap was one of 21 feet, 7 and 3/4 inches.

Kayden Davis of Swanton was 13th in the long jump. In the discus, Sam Worline of Evergreen took 10th.

Wauseon’s quartet of Layton Willson, Braden Vernot, Zaden Torres and Jackson Callan competed in the 4x800m relay. They finished ninth with a time of 8:28.29.

There were multiple near misses for athletes during the first day of competition at the Division III Regional in Tiffin Wednesday.

Archbold’s Brittney Ramirez, Regan Ramirez, Sophie Rupp and Kylie Sauder took fifth in the 4x800m relay.

Additionally for the Blue Streaks, Kiera Gensler was fifth in girls shot put, one spot from a qualification to state. Sophie Rupp of Archbold finished seventh in the high jump.

In the boys 4x800m relay, Archbold’s Brennan Garrow, Aden McCarty, Weston Ruffer and Brady Johns placed 10th. Next for the boys, Archbold’s Caleb Ranzau was seventh in pole vault while teammate Levi Tilse finished 13th. Karter Behnfeldt was eighth for the Streaks in the long jump.

In discus, Austin Kohlhofer of Delta finished eighth. Parker VonDeylen of Archbold was behind him in ninth.

Swanton’s Sami Taylor, left, embraces older sister Sidney Taylor, a previous state qualifier, upon qualifying for state in the shot put Thursday at the D-II Piqua Regional. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Sam-Taylor_regional.jpg Swanton’s Sami Taylor, left, embraces older sister Sidney Taylor, a previous state qualifier, upon qualifying for state in the shot put Thursday at the D-II Piqua Regional. Photo courtesy Jason Longbrake Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer, left, with throwing coach Kyle Borton after performing at the Piqua Regional Thursday. Meyer qualified for state with a fourth place finish in the shot put. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Meyer_state-bound.jpg Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer, left, with throwing coach Kyle Borton after performing at the Piqua Regional Thursday. Meyer qualified for state with a fourth place finish in the shot put. Photo courtesy Mike Colon