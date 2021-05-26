Indians thrash Streaks in non-league matchup

As both teams get ready to compete in upcoming district tournaments, Wauseon and Archbold squared off on the baseball diamond Monday in Archbold with the Indians pounding out 16 hits in a 14-2 six-inning win over the Blue Streaks.
Jude Armstrong led the way for Wauseon, going 4 for 5 at the plate with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Connar Penrod was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kolton DeGroff finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
For the Streaks, Brayton Hobbs (1 for 2) drove in a pair of runs.
Easton Delgado earned the win on the mound for the Indians. He went three innings, allowing two runs — none earned — on four hits.
Maddux Chamberlin finished off the outing.
Wauseon is back at Archbold’s Memorial Park to face Defiance in a Division II district semifinal on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Archbold is in Defiance to take on Fairview at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Division III district semifinal.