Fulton County frequents all-league list

League co-champion Bryan swept player and coach of the year honors, but Fulton County was well represented on the Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball honors list. Evergreen, Swanton and Wauseon each had two players named to the first team.

Macy Chamberlin and Breanna Huffman were on the first team for the co-champion Vikings.

Bulldogs named to the first team were Rachel Waszak and Brianna Williams.

For Wauseon, Macee Schang and Payton Albright were named first team all-league. Archbold’s Kylie Sauder was also on the first team.

Addison Arnold of Bryan was named player of the year, while Bryan’s Samantha Fowls was coach of the year.

First team

Addison Arnold, jr., Bryan; Macy Chamberlin, fr., Evergreen; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Sam Engler, sr., Liberty Center; Breanna Huffman, sr., Evergreen; Rachel Waszak, sr., Swanton; Macee Schang, sr., Wauseon; Scout Smith, sr., Bryan; Payton Albright, sr., Wauseon; Brianna Williams, jr., Swanton.

Second team

Cass Chapa, sr., Liberty Center; Bea Barrett, fr., Liberty Center; Reagan Rouleau, sr., Delta; Addison Ziegler, jr., Archbold; Breanna Long, sr., Bryan; Delilah Taylor, jr., Bryan; Jocelyn Schuster, jr., Evergreen; Kennedy Keller, sr., Evergreen; Chelsie Raabe, sr., Wauseon; Abby McGraw, sr., Patrick Henry.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Reagan Kohler, jr.

Delta: Mariah Mattimore, sr.

Evergreen: Skylee Raker, jr.; Lexie Thibodeaux, sr.

Swanton: Bailey Arnold, sr.; Trista Eitniear, jr.; Kailey Brownfield, sr.

Wauseon: Jayli Vasquez, jr.; Jettie Burget, sr.; Alexis Haury, sr.