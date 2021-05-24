Archbold baseball moves on to D-III district

Archbold baseball advanced to a Division III sectional final behind a 4-2 win over Liberty Center in a sectional semi on Wednesday. Then, behind DJ Newman’s two-hitter, they won by a 2-0 shutout at Lake on Friday for the sectional title.

Newman tossed a complete game, allowing no runs with six punchouts and just two walks. He also went 1 for 3 in the batter’s box.

Zane Behnfeldt had an RBI for the Blue Streaks.

Against the Tigers, Jayden Seiler pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed two runs — zero earned — on four hits and four strikeouts.

Newman recorded the game’s final out.

Caleb Hogrefe led Archbold offensively, finishing 1 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in and a run scored. Newman was 3 for 3 with a run scored.

Archbold advances to the D-III district at Defiance where they will face Fairview in the first of two semifinals on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.

