Locals advance out of Ayersville, Gibsonburg districts

DEFIANCE — The Archbold boys won the district championship while their girls took fourth at the Division III Ayersville District Track and Field meet that got underway Wednesday and concluded on Friday.

The Blue Streak boys took first in the team standings with 128 points. Their girls were fourth with a score of 71.

Tinora won the girls title at 124 points.

Trey Theobald, Brady Johns, and Karter Behnfeldt each advanced to the regional in multiple events for the Blue Streaks.

Theobald won titles in both the 100m and 400m. Johns took third in the 1600m and 3200m races.

Behnfeldt won the high jump at a height of 6 feet, 4 inches. He was first in the long jump as well, with his best leap coming at 19 feet, 9 and 1/2 inches.

Other individual qualifiers for the Blue Streak boys were Sean Hageman (110m hurdles), Brennan Garrow (800m), Alex Roth (200m), Parker VonDeylen (discus), Hunter Cullen Lemley (shot put), Caleb Ranzau (pole vault) and Levi Tilse (pole vault).

Archbold advanced in all four relay events.

Their 4x800m relay of Garrow, Aden McCarty, Weston Ruffer and Johns took fourth. In the 4x200m relay, Alex Roth, Jackson Keiser, Austin Roth and Theobald was third.

Keiser, Behnfeldt, Ranzau and Alex Roth finished fourth in the 4x100m relay. They won in the 4x400m relay as Behnfeldt, Dane Riley, Austin Roth and Theobald took first with a time of 3:30.03.

For the Archbold girls, Kylie Sauder won the 800m with a time of 2:20.45. Kiera Gensler finished third in the shot put and fourth in discus.

The Blue Streaks’ Sophie Rupp was runner-up in the high jump at a height of 5 feet.

Also advancing individually for the Blue Streaks was Chloe Merillat who took second in the 300m hurdles.

In the field for the Delta girls, Brooklyn Wymer placed third in the long jump to advance.

The Archbold girls had three relay teams that qualified for the regional. Their 4x400m relay of Merillat, Brittney Ramirez, Rupp and Sauder finished runner-up at 4:08.93.

In the 4x200m relay, Merillat, Brittney Ramirez, Rupp and Sauder finished third. Archbold’s 4x800m consisting of Brittney Ramirez, Regan Ramirez, Rupp and Sauder took fourth.

Panther boys qualify at Gibsonburg District

The Delta boys took second as a team to Liberty Center at the D-III Gibsonburg District, which was separated into two districts for the boys competition.

In District 2, Liberty Center won the team title with a score of 106.5, and Delta was second at 104.5.

The Panthers had boys qualify in multiple events. Dakota Davis was first in the 100m with a time of 11.77, then he took fourth in the 200m.

Delta went one and two in the shot put. Kai Fox was victorious with a throw of 48 feet, while Austin Kohlhofer finished second at 44 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches.

Kohlhofer added a third place finish in the discus to advance in that event.

In the 110m hurdles, the Panthers’ Ronnie Wyse grabbed the win with a time of 17.01.

Also, Kaleb Barnes won the 300m hurdles for Delta with a time of 44.82. Justin Ruple added a fourth place finish in the 300 hurdles to advance.

The Delta 4x100m relay of James Ruple, Bryar Knapp, Davis and Blake Schauwecker posted the winning time of 45.94. The Panther 4x200m relay of James Ruple, Knapp, Barnes and Schauwecker took second at 1:35.03.