Wauseon boys runner-up at D-II track district

DEFIANCE — The Wauseon boys track and field team finished runner-up and the area as a whole had many regional qualifiers out of the Division II Defiance District which began Wednesday and ended Friday night.

The Indian boys were second to Van Wert, tallying 83 points. The Cougars won with 181 points. Evergreen’s boys were 10th (31) and Swanton 11th (18).

The Wauseon girls were fifth as a team with a score of 71. Celina won with 112.

The Evergreen girls finished eighth (32) and Swanton 12th (14).

The Wauseon boys had several qualify in more than one event.

Braden Vernot was second in the 3200m and third in the 1600m to advance out of the district. Jack Callan finished fourth in both the 800m and 1600m.

Also in distance, Wauseon’s 4x800m relay quartet of Layton Willson, Vernot, Torres and Callan finished second. Hunter Wasnich took fourth in the 3200m for the Indians.

Their 4x100m relay team of Levi Tester, Noah Sauber, Johnathon Hogan and Jonas Tester finished second to advance.

Jonas Tester qualified by placing fourth in the 200m and third in long jump, where his best jump was 20 feet, 3 and 3/4 inches.

The Indians’ Robert Crossland moved on with a fourth place finish in the high jump.

This event was won by Swanton’s Kayden Davis who set a new meet record by clearing 6 feet, 5 inches. Riley Dunbar of Evergreen was third in the competition and advanced.

For the Bulldogs, Davis also took fourth in long jump.

Sam Worline of Evergreen was fourth in boys discus.

The Vikings had a 4x100m relay team consisting of Ben Ruetz, Tyson Woodring, Colin Smith and Evan Lumbrezer advance with a fourth place finish. Their 4x400m relay of Lumbrezer, Austin Pennington, Woodring and Smith was also fourth.

Leading the Wauseon girls was Grace Rhoades who won the 3200m and took fourth in the 1600m, advancing to the regional in both races. Maggie Duden was third in the 3200m.

Hayley Meyer advanced in both throwing events for Wauseon, taking second in the shot put and third in discus. In the shot, her best throw was 35 feet, 3 inches.

The Indians’ Marie Hutchinson was runner-up in discus with a best throw of 115 feet, 4 inches.

Evergreen thrower Jordan Lumbrezer advanced in both the shot put and discus. She was third in the shot and fourth in discus.

Behind Lumbrezer in the shot put was Swanton’s Sami Taylor, who advanced in the event.

Andrea VanWert of Evergreen won the 100m with a time of 13.15. Wauseon’s Emily Parker was third in the race and advanced as well.

The Evergreen girls 4x100m relay of Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Hoffman, Anna Huntzinger and VanWert finished second with a time of 51.63.

D-II Defiance District

Team Scores

Boys

Van Wert 181, Wauseon 83, Bryan 74, Otsego 72.5, St. Marys Memorial 60.5, Bath 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Lakota 51, Napoleon 32, Evergreen 31, Swanton 18, Paulding 4.

Girls

Celina 112, Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Van Wert 79, St. Marys Memorial 78.5, Wauseon 71, Bath 63.5, Bryan 46, Evergreen 32, Paulding 31, Defiance 24, Napoleon 15, Swanton 14, Otsego 12.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Indian-logo-8.jpg

Swanton’s Kayden Davis sets record in high jump