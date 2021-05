Buckeye Border Conference spring scholars named

The Buckeye Border Conference’s Scholar Athlete Program is designed to recognize those who not only participate in interscholastic competition, but also excel in the classroom. Those recognized by this program must be a junior or senior and have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

The 2021 spring list includes:

Fayette: Miah Beauregard, Elijah Eberly, Brayden Herman, Kyla Berg, Jayden Fairfield, Brianna Brubaker, Tanner Wagner, Luciano Millan, Drew Beauregard, Emma Leninger, Owen Lemley, Elizabeth Myers, Austin Fetterman.

Pettisville: Elise Harztler, Kenzie Rivera, Grace Schnitkey, Mayzie clark, Ellie Wixom, Kaylee Grimm, Lyla Heising, Taylor Boger, Clara Damman, Karsen Pursel, Heath Waidelich, Jake King, Dominic Heising, Josh Horning, Brayden Barrett, Pete Rupp, Gideon Myers, Josh Norr.