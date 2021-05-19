More photos from Wauseon baseball v. Springfield, league track meet

Sam Krasula of Wauseon watches a ball fly foul in the first inning of Thursday’s non-league matchup with Springfield. The Indians took down the Blue Devils in six innings, 10-0.

Maddux Chamberlin steps on home plate for a Wauseon run during Thursday’s game with Springfield.

Wauseon starting pitcher Connar Penrod throws over to first to keep a Springfield base runner from stealing.

Wauseon’s Jack Callan runs in the 800m during the finals of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships Friday night at Evergreen. Callan finished second in the race with a time of 2:03.71.

Kylie Sauder runs for Archbold in the girls 800m. She took first at 2:20.19.

Elijah Felzer of Wauseon, center, gets the baton from teammate Johnathon Hogan, right, and races off in the boys 4x400m relay Friday. Wauseon took fifth in this race.

Archbold’s Trey Theobald runs neck and neck with Decota Shaw of Bryan in the 400m. Theobald ended up taking first and Shaw runner-up.

Kolton DeGroff of Wauseon throws out a Springfield base runner from his shortstop position.