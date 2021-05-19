Pettisville girls second to Montpelier at Buckeye Border Conference track meet

MONTPELIER — Champions were crowned at the Buckeye Border Conference Track and Field Meet held Saturday at Montpelier.

The host Locomotives claimed the boys title with 170 points, Edon was runner-up at 148.5, while Fayette and Pettisville tied for third at 58.

Montpelier edged Pettisville for the girls team title, 144-123. North Central was third with 70 points.

In the boys meet, Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell earned wins in the 1600m and 3200m.

Meleah Plank of Pettisville had a big day on the girls side, earning wins in the 100m, 200m and 400m. Additionally for the Blackbirds, Ellie Wixom won the pole vault title at a height of 9 feet, 2 inches.

The Fayette girls got wins from Leslie Burrow in the 1600m and 3200m.

BBC Meet

Boys results

1. Montpelier 170; 2. Edon 148.5; 3. Fayette, Pettisville 58; 5. Hilltop 56.5; 6. North Central 23; 7. Stryker 7.

100- Yarhaus (M), 11.65; 200- Jay (M), 23.48; 400- Jay (M), 53.96; 800- Garrett Walz (M), 2:14.68; 1600- Mitchell (F), 4:58.86; 3200- Mitchell (F), 11:19.45; 110 hurdles- McCartney (E), 16.18; 300 hurdles- McCartney (E), 43.99; 4×100- Edon (Whitney, Gallahue, McCartney, Eicher), 45.57; 4×200- Montpelier (Crisenberry, Brigle, Jay, Yarhaus), 1:34.96; 4×400- Montpelier (Camper, Fackler, Garrett Walz, Jay), 3:48.72; 4×800- Montpelier (Garrett Walz, Camper, Ash Walz, Fackler), 9:38.66; High jump- Burt (NC), 5-10; Vault- Berry (E), 10-6; Long jump- Beltz (H), 19-5.25; Shot- Gallehue (E), 44-8; Discus- Cummins (M), 125-8.

Girls results

1. Montpelier 144; 2. Pettisville 123; 3. North Central 70; 4. Stryker 61; 5. Fayette 53; 6. Edon 40; 7. Hilltop 18.

100- Plank (P), 13.01; 200- Plank (P), 27.53; 400- Plank (P), 1:04.92; 800- Cruz (NC), 2:47.84; 1600- Burrow (F), 6:01.56; 3200- Burrow (F), 13:15.81; 100 hurdles- McCord (M), 16.49; 300 hurdles- Richmire (M), 52.9; 4×100- Stryker (Myers, Patterson, Breier, Woolace), 53.76; 4×200- Stryker (Myers, Patterson, Breier, Woolace), 1:54.39; 4×400- Montpelier (Crisenberry, Richmire, McCord, Bexten), 4:37.75; 4×800- Montpelier (McIntosh, Engels, McGee, Manisaeng), 13:07.48; Vault- Wixom (P), 9-2; Long jump- Breier (S), 15-2; Shot- Taylor (M), 33-8.25; Discus- Bard (M), 114-8.

