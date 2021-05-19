Locals honored by NWOAL

Many in the area were recognized when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league baseball teams earlier this week.
The NWOAL Player of the Year award went to DJ Newman of Archbold. Also on the first team for the Blue Streaks was Brandon Taylor.
Jaybe Burkle and Jayden Seiler were named to the second team for Archbold.
Trent Thomas, coach of the league champion Wauseon Indians, was named coach of the year in the league. Connar Penrod and Jude Armstrong garnered first team honors for the Indians.
Second team all-league for Wauseon were Clay Stump and Maddux Chamberlin.
For Evergreen, Landen Vance and RJ Shunck made first team all-league. Brock Hudik garnered second team honors.
Delta had no one make first team, but Max Hoffman was on the second team.
Drew Smigelski was second team all-league for Swanton.
First team
Connar Penrod, sr., Wauseon; Breven Deckrosh, sr., Bryan; Mikey Wolff, jr., Bryan; Landon Amstutz, fr., Liberty Center; Landen Vance, jr., Evergreen; Jude Armstrong, soph., Wauseon; Clayton Feehan, sr., Patrick Henry; Brandon Taylor, sr., Archbold; RJ Shunck, jr., Evergreen.
Player of the Year: DJ Newman, jr., Archbold.
Coach of the Year: Trent Thomas, Wauseon.
Second team
Clay Stump, jr., Wauseon; Brock Hudik, jr., Evergreen; Max Hoffman, sr., Delta; Jayden Seiler, fr., Evergreen; Keith Huard, sr., Bryan; Drew Smigelski, soph., Swanton; Caleb Rosengarten, sr., Patrick Henry; Jaybe Burkle, jr., Archbold; Gage Seemann, sr., Patrick Henry; Maddux Chamberlin, sr., Wauseon.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Caleb Hogrefe.
Delta: Jayce Helminiak, Hunter Hamilton.
Evergreen: Zach Laver, Nick Smithmyer, Ashton Sayers.
Swanton: Blake Szalapski.
Wauseon: Cameron Cantu, Sam Krasula, Kolton DeGroff.