Locals honored by NWOAL

Many in the area were recognized when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league baseball teams earlier this week.

The NWOAL Player of the Year award went to DJ Newman of Archbold. Also on the first team for the Blue Streaks was Brandon Taylor.

Jaybe Burkle and Jayden Seiler were named to the second team for Archbold.

Trent Thomas, coach of the league champion Wauseon Indians, was named coach of the year in the league. Connar Penrod and Jude Armstrong garnered first team honors for the Indians.

Second team all-league for Wauseon were Clay Stump and Maddux Chamberlin.

For Evergreen, Landen Vance and RJ Shunck made first team all-league. Brock Hudik garnered second team honors.

Delta had no one make first team, but Max Hoffman was on the second team.

Drew Smigelski was second team all-league for Swanton.

First team

Connar Penrod, sr., Wauseon; Breven Deckrosh, sr., Bryan; Mikey Wolff, jr., Bryan; Landon Amstutz, fr., Liberty Center; Landen Vance, jr., Evergreen; Jude Armstrong, soph., Wauseon; Clayton Feehan, sr., Patrick Henry; Brandon Taylor, sr., Archbold; RJ Shunck, jr., Evergreen.

Player of the Year: DJ Newman, jr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Trent Thomas, Wauseon.

Second team

Clay Stump, jr., Wauseon; Brock Hudik, jr., Evergreen; Max Hoffman, sr., Delta; Jayden Seiler, fr., Evergreen; Keith Huard, sr., Bryan; Drew Smigelski, soph., Swanton; Caleb Rosengarten, sr., Patrick Henry; Jaybe Burkle, jr., Archbold; Gage Seemann, sr., Patrick Henry; Maddux Chamberlin, sr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Caleb Hogrefe.

Delta: Jayce Helminiak, Hunter Hamilton.

Evergreen: Zach Laver, Nick Smithmyer, Ashton Sayers.

Swanton: Blake Szalapski.

Wauseon: Cameron Cantu, Sam Krasula, Kolton DeGroff.

Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong hauls in a ball for an out at first base in a game this season. Armstrong was recently selected first team All-NWOAL for the league champion Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Armstrong-at-1st.jpg Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong hauls in a ball for an out at first base in a game this season. Armstrong was recently selected first team All-NWOAL for the league champion Indians. File photos Jayden Seiler of Archbold glances over to first base in a NWOAL game at Delta this season. As a freshman, he made the all-league second team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Seiler-looking-over.jpg Jayden Seiler of Archbold glances over to first base in a NWOAL game at Delta this season. As a freshman, he made the all-league second team. File photos Drew Smigelski drives in a run for Swanton versus Wauseon this season. The Bulldog sophomore was named second team All-NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Smigelski-RBI-single.jpg Drew Smigelski drives in a run for Swanton versus Wauseon this season. The Bulldog sophomore was named second team All-NWOAL. File photos Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on the mound versus Ottawa Hills in a non-league game this season. Penrod was one of two Indians named first team all-league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Penrod-v.-OH-1.jpg Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on the mound versus Ottawa Hills in a non-league game this season. Penrod was one of two Indians named first team all-league. File photos