Wauseon victorious on Senior Night

Wauseon got to Springfield starter Adam Iserman for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and were able to tack on three more throughout the game in a 10-0 six-inning defeat of the Blue Devils in non-league baseball on Thursday at Wauseon.

The win came on the night where the Indians were honoring their 12 seniors.

“It was great to get everybody out there and play,” said head coach Trent Thomas. “We’ve got some seniors that hadn’t played very much, but have been great team guys all year. And they all got a chance to participate today. All got an at bat; all got in the field. And that hadn’t happened a lot. And we played well. Again, there’s a lot of seniors on this team that haven’t played a ton, but would play on a lot of other teams. It’s just a matter of, we kind of got a lot of guys that can play and it’s fortunate for us.”

In the aforementioned home half of the second, Easton Delgado recorded a one-out single followed by Connar Penrod reaching on an error, then both runners moved up on a wild pitch. The Devils got a strikeout for the second out, but Jaxson Radabaugh came through with a base hit that drove in a pair of runs.

After a pitch struck Maddux Chamberlin and Kolton DeGroff walked loading the bases, Eli Delgado’s two-run single pushed the Wauseon lead to 4-0. A walk to Sam Krasula reloaded the bases, and Cooper Lane cleared them with a hard-hit double to right field for a 7-0 advantage.

“I think it was Jaxon Radabaugh who had a nice two-strike swing, just blooped it into right field and got those two runs early. Jaxon and Cooper that inning, guys that haven’t played a ton of baseball for us this year, but are capable at 100 percent of playing. Just, they are kind of logjammed behind some guys. It was good to see them have that success,” said Thomas of the second inning.

The Indians made it 8-0 in the fourth when Krasula again walked, moved to second on Hunter Nofziger’s single, then home on a wild pitch plus an errant throw by Springfield’s catcher in trying to get Nofziger at second.

Wauseon closed out the Devils in their half of the sixth. Krasula started the charge with a one-out double to right. Nofziger’s blooper put runners at the corners, where Cameron Cantu’s RBI single got it to 9-0.

A Jude Armstrong base on balls loaded the bases and, in somewhat anticlimactic fashion, Brady Thomas’ walk forced in the winning run.

Lane’s three runs batted in led the Indians offensively. Eli Delgado (1 for 2) and Radabaugh (1 for 1) each had two RBIs and a run scored.

On the mound, Penrod got the win pitching four innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine to three walks. Brady Thomas went the final two innings, surrendering two hits with three strikeouts.

Wauseon moved to 16-6 on the season with the victory. After a matchup at Lima Central Catholic Monday, the Indians welcome Bryan in a Division II sectional championship this Friday at 5 p.m.

“Bryan’s playing a lot better than when we saw them (a 6-4 Wauseon win on April 19),” said coach Thomas. “I don’t know who we’ll see on the mound. I think we’ll see (Breven) Deckrosh on the mound but you never know. Then obviously we’ll have Connar coming back. He’s been our end-of-the-week guy all year and he’s pitched every Thursday/Friday. He’s gonna start that game. We’ve just got to get some swings going here.”

Cameron Cantu of Wauseon squeezes an out in right field during a game with Springfield Thursday. The Indians shut out the Blue Devils 10-0 in six innings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Cantu-grab-in-right.jpg Cameron Cantu of Wauseon squeezes an out in right field during a game with Springfield Thursday. The Indians shut out the Blue Devils 10-0 in six innings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Easton Delgado of Wauseon steps back onto first base to avoid getting picked off during Thursday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Delgado-back-to-1st.jpg Easton Delgado of Wauseon steps back onto first base to avoid getting picked off during Thursday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.