Indians win easily over Perkins to advance in softball

Wauseon softball pummeled Sandusky Perkins 15-1 for a five-inning win in the Division II sectional final Friday in Wauseon.

Payton Albright paced the offense, finishing 3 for 4 with four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored. Alexis Haury (3 for 3) drove in three runs and scored three times, while Jayli Vasquez (2 for 3) also had three RBIs.

Macee Schang earned the win in the circle by pitching a no-hitter. The lone run she gave up was to a Perkins player who walked.

Schang struck out 12 batters.

On Thursday, the Indians fell 5-3 at home to Fairview.

Wauseon, who improved to 16-8 after Friday’s win, will take on Clyde in the second of two district semifinals Wednesday at Genoa at approximately 6:30 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Indian-logo-7.jpg