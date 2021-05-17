League track titles decided

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships concluded on Friday at Evergreen with the running finals.

Archbold won the boys team title by barely edging Bryan 133.5-132. The Wauseon boys were third (112) and Liberty Center fourth (71.5).

Liberty Center ran away with the girls team title with a score of 187.33. Patrick Henry took second (126.66), Wauseon third (94), and Archbold fourth (80.5).

In the running events, the Blue Streak boys were led by Trey Theobald who won the 400m. Their 4x200m relay of Alex Roth, Jackson Keiser, Austin Roth and Theobald also took first. Karter Behnfeldt, Dane Riley, Austin Roth and Theobald added a win in the 4x400m relay for the Blue Streaks.

In the 4x100m relay, Wauseon’s team of Levi Tester, Noah Sauber, Johnathon Hogan and Jonas Tester was victorious.

Sauber swept the hurdle events for the Indians, winning both the 110m and 300m hurdles.

After taking second to Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor in the 1600m, Braden Vernot of Wauseon came from behind to overtake Taylor in the 3200m. Vernot passed him on the final lap and ended up winning by nine seconds.

The Liberty Center girls won 10 total events over the two-day competition. Winning multiple events for the Tigers were Sophie Long in the 100m hurdles and pole vault, plus Kennedy Roell in the 100m and 200m.

Archbold’s Kylie Sauder was one of the outliers as she was first in the 800m.

Local teams will be spread out over multiple sites this week when district tournaments commence.

Evergreen, Swanton and Wauseon will be at the Division II district at Defiance on Wednesday and Friday. Archbold’s teams, along with the Delta girls, will be at Ayersville for the D-III tournament there Wednesday and Friday.

The Delta boys are at Gibsonburg for a D-III district Thursday and Saturday.

NWOAL Championships

Boys results

1. Archbold 133.5; 2. Bryan 132; 3. Wauseon 112; 4. Liberty Center 71.5; 5. Delta 66; 6. Evergreen 65.5; 7. Patrick Henry 44.5; 8. Swanton 17.

4×800- Wauseon (Willson, Vernot, Torres, Callan), 8:30.91; 110 hurdles- Sauber (W), 16.59; 100- Potvin (B), 11.21; 4×200- Archbold (Alex Roth, Keiser, Austin Roth, Theobald), 1:33.95; 1600- Taylor (B), 4:25.57; 4×100- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Sauber, Hogan, Jonas Tester), 45.37; 400- Theobald (A), 49.8; 300 hurdles- Sauber (W), 42.79; 800- Taylor (B), 2:01.9; 200- Potvin (B), 22.67; 3200- Vernot (W), 9:45.09; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Austin Roth, Theobald), 3:31.36; High jump- Davis (S), 6-2; Long jump- Chapa (LC), 20-1; Discus- VonDeylen (A), 133-3; Shot- Fox (D), 46-0.5; Vault- Ranzau (A), 13-0.

Girls results

1. Liberty Center 187.33; 2. Patrick Henry 126.66; 3. Wauseon 94; 4. Archbold 80.5; 5. Bryan 62; 6. Evergreen, Delta 39; 8. Swanton 13.5.

4×800- Liberty Center (Sydney Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, Gracie Miller), 9:49.78; 100 hurdles- Long (LC), 16.9; 100- Roell (LC), 12.43; 4×200- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Elle Mohler, Haley Mohler, Roell), 1:46.31; 1600- Oelkrug (LC), 5:16.25; 4×100- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 50.86; 400- Meyer (PH), 1:01.14; 300 hurdles- Cordic (B), 47.33; 800- Sauder (A), 2:20.19; 200- Roell (LC), 26.21; 3200- Sydney Miller (LC), 11:41.39; 4×400- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Haley Mohler, Gracie Miller, Elle Mohler), 4:10.8; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-2; Long jump- Rupp (W), 16-0; Discus- Fintel (PH), 130-6; Shot- Fintel (PH), 43-2; Vault- Long (LC), 8-6.

Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades runs in the 1600m Friday during the finals of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships. She was runner-up to Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Rhoades-in-1600.jpg Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades runs in the 1600m Friday during the finals of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships. She was runner-up to Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kaleb Barnes of Delta over a hurdle in the 300m hurdles Friday night during the finals of the NWOAL meet. He finished third in the race behind Noah Sauber of Wauseon and Korbin Shepherd of Bryan. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Barnes-over-in-300-hurdles.jpg Kaleb Barnes of Delta over a hurdle in the 300m hurdles Friday night during the finals of the NWOAL meet. He finished third in the race behind Noah Sauber of Wauseon and Korbin Shepherd of Bryan. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Braden Vernot of Wauseon finishes up the 3200m Friday night. He overtook Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor in the final lap to finish first. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Vernot-charges-to-finish.jpg Braden Vernot of Wauseon finishes up the 3200m Friday night. He overtook Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor in the final lap to finish first. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kayden Davis of Swanton performs in the high jump during the first day of competition Tuesday, May 11. He won the title for the Bulldogs, clearing 6-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Davis-over-in-HJ.jpg Kayden Davis of Swanton performs in the high jump during the first day of competition Tuesday, May 11. He won the title for the Bulldogs, clearing 6-2. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest